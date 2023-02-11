Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, February 11th Topic: Striving to build a strong country and the only correct path for national rejuvenation——Study and implement Xi Jinping’s thought on socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era and the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China

Xinhua News Agency reporters Gao Lei and Wang Mingyu

“Chinese-style modernization is a major achievement that our party has led the people of all ethnic groups in the country to achieve through untold hardships and huge costs in the long-term exploration and practice. We must cherish it, persist in it, and continue to expand and deepen it.”

In the seminar on the study and implementation of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics and the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China by members, alternate members, and major leading cadres at the provincial and ministerial levels of the newly joined Central Committee, the important speech delivered by General Secretary Xi Jinping caused the students to think deeply and extensive discussion.

The trainees unanimously stated that Chinese-style modernization is feasible and stable, and it is the only correct path for building a strong country and rejuvenating the nation. We will further unify our thoughts and actions with the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, and with the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, do a solid job in the work of the region, department, and unit, and unswervingly follow this only correct path .

It’s up to The communist party to do thing well in China.

General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized at the opening ceremony of the seminar that the leadership of the party is directly related to the fundamental direction, future and fate of Chinese-style modernization, and the ultimate success or failure.

“General Secretary Xi Jinping comprehensively reviewed the arduous course of the Chinese nation’s long-term exploration and practice of the road to modernization, as well as the major achievements made by the party leading the people in the exploration. This makes us more clearly aware that only by adhering to the overall leadership of the party can we unite the whole country. Only with the majestic power of the people can Chinese-style modernization be stable and far-reaching.” Wang Zhengpu, member of the Central Committee and Governor of Hebei Province, said that we must faithfully defend the “two establishments” and resolutely achieve the “two maintenances” to firmly grasp China’s The foundation and source, root and soul of Chinese-style modernization, unswervingly penetrate the party’s leadership in all fields and the entire process of promoting Chinese-style modernization, and ensure that all undertakings move in the right direction.

Modernization is not a multiple-choice question. The diversity of historical conditions determines the diversity of development paths chosen by countries.

At the opening ceremony of the seminar, General Secretary Xi Jinping further elaborated on the Chinese characteristics of the five aspects of Chinese-style modernization, and pointed out a broad road for building a socialist modern power in an all-round way and realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. This path is in line with China‘s reality, showing a new picture different from the Western modernization model, and it is a brand-new form of human civilization.

“What is Chinese-style modernization, what does it do, how to do it, and how the Chinese-style modernization road is right, feasible, stable, and well-done. General Secretary Xi Jinping has explained these important issues very thoroughly and taught us comprehensively. It is of great significance to fully grasp and fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.” Han Jun, member of the Central Committee and governor of Jilin Province, said that Chinese-style modernization is an extensive scientific and technological revolution, an industrial revolution, and a profound ideological revolution. , Social revolution. We must deeply comprehend the theoretical system of Chinese-style modernization, learn and understand the spirit of the General Secretary’s important speech in combination with practice, design a road map and construction plan for comprehensively building a new socialist modernized Jilin in the process of Chinese-style modernization, and promote the continuous realization of the overall revitalization of Jilin. new breakthrough.

In his speech, General Secretary Xi Jinping proposed from a methodological perspective that to promote Chinese-style modernization, we must correctly handle “top-level design and practical exploration, strategy and strategy, integrity and innovation, efficiency and fairness, vitality and order, self-reliance and self-improvement and opening up to the outside world.” significant relationship.

“These six groups of relationships fully embody systematic thinking and dialectical thinking. They are the summary and sublimation of ten years of vivid practice in governing the country in the new era. They are scientific and feasible strategies for strengthening the country.” Yu Aihua, alternate member of the Central Committee and secretary of the Hefei Municipal Party Committee, said that further Deeply comprehend the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, strengthen systematic thinking, make overall planning and coordinated progress, continue to take high-quality development as the primary task and the overall focus, fully and accurately fully implement the new development concept, comprehensively shape new advantages of innovation-driven development, and accelerate construction Modernize the industrial system, better coordinate development and security, and strive to make Hefei’s due contribution to the realization of Chinese-style modernization.

The greater the cause, the more challenging it is, and the more burdensome it is to know.

General Secretary Xi Jinping requires that we must increase our sense of urgency, adhere to bottom-line thinking, be prepared for danger in times of peace, plan for rainy days, dare to fight, be good at fighting, and open up new horizons for career development through tenacious struggle.

“Military struggle is an important aspect of a great struggle.” Xu Xisheng, member of the Central Committee, deputy political commissar of the Southern Theater Command, and political commissar of the Air Force of the Southern Theater Command, said that it is a comprehensive strategy to achieve the goal of the army’s 100-year struggle and speed up the building of the people’s army into a world-class army. Strategic requirements for building a modern socialist country. As a soldier in the new era, we must adhere to the only fundamental standard of combat effectiveness, focus all our energy on fighting, and work hard on fighting, accelerate the improvement of winning capabilities, strengthen the normal and diversified use of military forces, carry out military struggles firmly and flexibly, and resolutely defend National sovereignty, security, and development interests provide strong support for the solid advancement of Chinese-style modernization.

General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized: “To promote Chinese-style modernization, we must do a good job in the first year.” The students unanimously expressed that they will unite more closely around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, boldly explore, work hard, and do a good job. At present, various tasks are implemented, and we will take advantage of the situation to show new achievements and achieve new breakthroughs on the new journey of comprehensively building a socialist modern country.