Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, July 19 – The National Conference on Ecological and Environmental Protection was held in Beijing from July 17th to 18th, where General Secretary Xi Jinping delivered an important speech emphasizing the need to promote the construction of a beautiful China and accelerate the modernization of harmonious coexistence between man and nature. The speech has inspired the masses and cadres to work towards the construction of ecological civilization in the new era.

General Secretary Xi Jinping’s speech systematically laid out the strategic tasks and major measures to promote the construction of a beautiful China. It provided guidance and guidelines for strengthening ecological environmental protection and promoting the construction of ecological civilization. The attendees expressed their confidence in the tasks ahead and their commitment to solidly promoting pollution prevention and control to create a new chapter in ecological civilization.

One of the remarkable achievements in ecological civilization construction in the new era is the improvement in the atmospheric environment of Hebei Province. The number of good days in 2022 has increased by 121 days compared to 2013, representing a shift from “smoggy” to “permanent blue sky.” Qian Peng, Director of the Atmospheric Environment Department of the Hebei Provincial Department of Ecology and Environment, pointed out that this improvement is a vivid manifestation of the construction of ecological civilization. General Secretary Xi Jinping’s guidance has made environmentalists proud of the progress.

Anji, Zhejiang, known for its green bamboos, has seen the emergence of new business forms, such as camping bases and cultural and creative industrial parks. These developments, along with the awareness of protecting the environment, have enriched the local villagers and attracted tourists from all over the world. The concept of “lucid waters and lush mountains are golden mountains and silver mountains” is deeply rooted in the hearts of the people in Anji, thanks to the active participation of local cadres and the masses in ecological civilization construction.

General Secretary Xi Jinping highlighted the progress made in ecological civilization construction since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, noting that the quality of the ecological environment has improved while the economy has continued to grow rapidly. Wan Jun, chief engineer of the Environmental Planning Institute of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, emphasized that the achievements of ecological civilization construction in the new era have attracted worldwide attention. China has embarked on a path of civilized development, balancing production, life, and ecology, thanks to Xi Jinping’s ecological civilization thought.

In his speech, General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of handling various relationships in promoting the construction of ecological civilization. Wang Lei, director of the Department of Land and Space Ecological Restoration of the Ministry of Natural Resources, expressed encouragement and a sense of responsibility towards the future work. Wang Lei stressed the need to prioritize conservation, protection, and natural restoration, respecting the laws of nature, and implementing scientifically classified policies for tangible results in ecological protection and restoration.

Guangzhou’s Haizhu National Wetland Park has benefited from its good ecological environment, enhancing the region’s core competitiveness. The nearby Pazhou Artificial Intelligence and Digital Economy Experimental Zone has attracted numerous internet and digital economy enterprises. Chen Weifeng, deputy head of Haizhu District, emphasized the potential of high-level environmental protection to shape new kinetic energy and advantages of development, exemplifying the complementary relationship between ecological protection and economic development.

Chagan Lake, known for its blue waves and blooming flowers, has witnessed improvements in its ecological environment. Wang Yan, a staff member of Jilin Chagan Lake Ecotourism Group Co., Ltd., stated that the company will focus on protecting rare and endangered birds, as well as creating eco-tourism products, in line with General Secretary Xi Jinping’s vision. The aim is to allow more people to experience the beauty of natural ecology and foster a sense of collective responsibility for environmental care.

In Xinxiang City, Henan Province, the number of days with good air quality has increased in the first half of this year compared to last year. Wang Hongzhen, director of the Xinxiang City Ecological Environment Bureau, expressed excitement and clarity in the direction of their work after studying General Secretary Xi Jinping’s speech. The bureau will continue to fight pollution, defend the blue sky, clear water, and pure land, making contributions to the comprehensive promotion of a beautiful China.

Meanwhile, in the Kalamaili Mountains Hoofed Wildlife Nature Reserve in Xinjiang, patrolman Adabiyat and his team travel hundreds of kilometers daily to deliver fresh water and forage to ensure the well-being of wild animals. Adabiyat expressed strengthened determination to protect the diversity of the ecosystem, aligning with General Secretary Xi Jinping’s vision.

The important speech of General Secretary Xi Jinping has inspired and guided the masses and cadres towards the construction of ecological civilization. Through hard work and commitment, China has achieved remarkable progress in ecological civilization construction, attracting worldwide attention. It is clear that everyone’s practical actions contribute to the comprehensive promotion of a beautiful China.

