Is called Rapid and is an artificial intelligence system that allows you to safely identify the presence of a stroke in a patient, thus activating the entire network of specialists in real time to guarantee pharmacological or surgical intervention quickly.

The system has been operating in the four Ulss 1 hospitals Dolomites (Belluno, Feltre, Agordo and Pieve di Cadore). “We are the second Ulss in Veneto to have this equipment”, specified the health director Maria Caterina Marco who wanted to present this system today, Friday 28 October, on the anniversary of the World stroke day“Which quickly processes the images of the brain scans performed for the suspicion of stroke and sends the results to a system, in which there is a app which can be accessed by all qualified professionals “.

These are 10 neurologists and 25 radiologists from the Belluno company and the dozen neuroradiologists from the Treviso hospital: all of them are connected to the system and receive CT information in real time so as to immediately understand how to treat the patient affected by stroke.

In the province of Belluno there are about 300 cases of cerebral stroke per year that are registered. “Patients suffering from acute cerebral ischemia currently have”, he specifies Franco Ferraci, director of the Neurology of Belluno, «of two therapeutic possibilities: systemic intravenous thrombolysis and mechanical thrombectomy. While the first is to infuse an intravenous drug to dissolve the blood clot that obstructs cerebral circulation, the second is in fact the mechanical removal of the thrombus. The two procedures are both time dependent: thrombolysis can usually be done within 4.5 hours of onset of symptoms, while thrombectomy can usually be done within 6-7 hours. In the latter case, the patient must be sent directly to the Treviso hospital which is the referent for this intervention. Stroke is in fact a time dependent event ».

“With this system it is possible to reproduce and standardize the results of the CT scans in the different centers, increase the sensitivity with respect to the human eye in detecting ischemic pathology, and finally allows the speed of distribution of the study through the app to all interested parties with rapid display in the hub center, ”he explained Giovanni Balestrierodirector of the Radiology of Belluno.