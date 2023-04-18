Stroll of the peripheral grounds: the DPFAN independence cup, BRIM Dynasty tournament and others furnished the weekend

Many outlying lands are boiling over this weekend. We provide a summary of the results. The reconciliation tournament in Assoukopé was in the spotlight this weekend here are some results recorded:

Among the ladies, Zowla Zoe Academy beat Magnificat d’Anfoin 3 goals to 0. A zero-goal draw is the score recorded in the match between ASF d’Anfoin and Miracle fc d’Aného. Among the men Abeilles fc of Zébé and JSA of Anato Kopé separated back to back with a score of zero goals everywhere. It took the shots on goal to see Abeilles fc win 2 shots against 0. Petit Lion de Logopé and PMH de Hangoumé also neutralized each other 0 goals everywhere in regulation time. In the penalty shootout, it was Petit Lion who qualified 4 shots against 3. Espoir fc de Tsévié obtained their ticket for the next round by defeating Loving fc de Kpémé 2 goals to 1.

In Sokodé the BRIM Dynasty tournament delivered its last semi-finals this Sunday. This is FCN who beat Ac Power 3 goals to nothing on green carpet.

In Agoè-Nyvié, it is the independence cup which continues its merry way with the 1/4 finals disputed this weekend. AC ADJ defeated Jupiter Sport 2 goals to 0. Passion Foot for its part took over Indian Flêche 1 goal to 0. Lumière AC obtained its ticket at the expense of Rois Rois fc 4 shots against 3 after the match zero goal draw anywhere in the 90 minutes. Promoted stars also eliminated FSA 5 shots against 4. 3 goals everywhere is the score in regulation time.

In the Zio, the championship of the prefectural district of zio played its fifth day this weekend.

here are the results :

Dalave area

Guerriers fc 0-0 CF Light

Morningstar 0-0 Lion’s Rage

Zone Ground-up

St Esprit FC 1-0 Leader fc

Kaolo FC 1-0 Eroba FC

Zone Kovié

UDTF fc 0-1 Etoile d’or fc de Tsévié

Amlima fc 0-1 Rainbow