Stroll of the peripheral grounds: tournament of the revitalization of the Antoine Sédjro trophy, the DPFAN independence cup and other attractions

Football, the discipline that drains a lot of people, was again celebrated this weekend on several outlying grounds in Togo. The new issue of our section will take us to Djrekpo Amegnran in Vo, to Agoè-Nyvié, to Kéta-Assoukopé and to Adidogomé.

This Sunday the Antoine Sedjro trophy revitalization tournament was launched at Djrekpo Amegnran. The opening match between B52 of Djrekpo Hagou and Lumière FC of Momé Djokopé turned to the advantage of the team of Djrekpo Hagou 2 goals to 1. When the revitalization tournament opened its doors it was the moment chosen by the prefectural football district of Agoè-Nyivé to close the doors of the 2023 Independence Cup in its jurisdiction. For the ladies, it was FSA who won the trophy by beating UTK 2 goals to 0 in the final. For the men, the cup went to AC ADJ who took over Promus Star 2 goals to 1.

The reconciliation tournament in Kéta-Assoukopé was this weekend at the stage of the 1/8th finals.

Here are the results :

AJS de Zalivé 0-1 Zéphyr FC de Cotonou

Dream Team 1 – 0 Stones FC of Late Cup

Petit Lion de Logopé 0-0 Divino Paracleto de Jericho (2-1 shots on goal)

Victory FC of Kéta Assoukopé 0 vs 0 Redoutables of Dégbénou (3-1 shots on goal).

The Lomé-Golfe zone Adidogomé football district cup was on its second day this weekend.

here are the results :

Nahada 0-1 Young Greens

Elite FC 1-2 OSA FC

JSA 3-1 Shalom FC

Asarg 2-1 Acropolis

Bap foot 1 – 0 Havesters

Future FC 3 – 0 King of the Desert

USAS 0 – 2 Ambassador

Baby Elephant 1-0 Ro Mario

Light 0-1 Vodea

Bees 3-2 Hope