Stroll of the peripheral grounds: Tournoi Dynastie Brim and others have furnished the weekend

The outlying grounds vibrated again this weekend to the rhythm of several tournaments. We offer you a summary.

The ninth edition of the talent detection tournament in Avadjimé in the Vô was in the spotlight this weekend. On Saturday Razzer FC of Togoville took over PELÉ Star of Vogan 2 goals to 1. On Sunday USEF of Ekpui and Asverdi FC of Seva-Kpodji. The BRIM Dynasty tournament in the Tchaoudjo delivered its finalists in the middle of the week after the semi-final matches played. Sahel eliminated Lion from the center 11 shots against 10 after the zero to zero of regulation time. The FCN also obtained its ticket for the final by having NAJA 5 shots against 4. Zero goal everywhere is the score recorded in regulation time. The reconciliation tournament in the lakes in Kéta Assoukopé continues on its merry way.

Here are some results from the weekend:

At the ladies

Miracle of Aneho 1-2 Redoutables FC of Dégbénou

Refel des lacs 0 – 0 ASF d’Anfoin

At men’s,

Dream Team of Zowla 6-1 Observation FC of Agbélikouté

FC One of Hilla Condji 3 vs 3 AJS of Zalivé (0 shots against 2)

Assa FC of Lomé 3 vs 2 Black Scorpion of Kéta Assoukopé.