Stromboli, the population has no doubts: “No to fiction”. The Aeolian mayor Riccardo Gullo will communicate the decision of the Strombolan population to the production and staff of the “fiction of discord” and to the company “11 Marzo Film”, which at the moment does not want to reply and prefers to avoid a confrontation. And on Wednesday 7 September the head of the national civil protection department Fabrizio Curcio is expected in Stromboli.