Stromboli, Ambra returns to the island to shovel mud: "I'm here to help"

Stromboli, Ambra returns to the island to shovel mud: "I'm here to help"

Nine days after the terrible storm that devastated the island, where inhabitants and volunteers still work day and night to free streets and houses from the mud that came down from the mountain, it landed in Stromboli Ambra Angiolini. The actress, protagonist of the TV series “Civil Protection”, on whose set in May the terrible fire broke out that destroyed almost all the vegetation, making the ground extremely fragile and vulnerable to the first rain, returned together with the managers of the production “March 11” which is making the script for Rai.

