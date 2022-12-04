Listen to the audio version of the article

A tsunami occurred off the island of Stromboli causing a tsunami wave about one and a half meters high. The tsunami would have been caused by a detachment on the Sciara del Fuoco. The alarms sounded on the island but, according to the first investigations by the Civil Protection, no damage was reported.

The Civil Protection explains that «around 16.20 there was a detachment from the Sciara del fuoco of the Stromboli volcano which generated a 1.5 meter tsunami wave. On the island – continues the Department – the sirens went into action to alert the population. From the checks carried out, no damage to people or things was reported. The Department will continue to develop the event in constant contact with the local authorities and INGV».

Stromboli, powerful eruption and tsunami warning

The National Institute of Geophysics and VolcanologyEtneo Observatory communicates that

«There was a lava overflow from the North crater area in conjunction with which it is

intense explosive activity continued at the mouths of the northern crater area; at

14:16 there was a more intense explosion from the crater area

central-southern. From 14:28 we began to observe the chicks

collapse of material along the upper part of the Sciara del Fuoco and at 14:31,

as lava overflow and explosive activity continued, one or more flows were formed

pyroclastics probably triggered by the collapse of part of the crater rim

North sector. At 15:19 we observe the formation of another large flow

pyroclastic. From the seismic point of view, the average amplitude of the volcanic tremor is attested,

currently, in the medium-high level with a tendency to increase».

A dense cloud of smoke rose on the Stromboli volcano which resumed its activity with a pyroclastic flow which was channeled along the Sciara del fuoco and caused the collapse of various materials into the sea.

Musumeci: only minor damage from tsunami

“I’ve heard from the mayor of the island and I’m in contact with the head of the civil protection department. The news from Stromboli is fortunately reassuring: this afternoon’s tsunami wave, one and a half meters high, did not cause any victims but only insignificant damage. It comforts me to know that the alarm systems worked and that the Municipal Operations Center was promptly set up. We are working to give temporary accommodation to about thirty citizens invited to leave their homes as a precaution”. He states it in a note Nello MusumeciMinister for Civil Protection and Marine Policies.