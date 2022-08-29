Home News Stromboli, waste the latest disaster: debris in the sea on the dream beach
A third disaster is coming to Stromboli, after the fire of 25 May, which destroyed its vegetation, and the flood of 12 August, which devastated streets, houses, shops and beaches. The third disaster does not concern the mainland (so to speak, on an island that is a volcano), but the sea surrounding the island. The flood caused an open-air landfill to fall, which loomed over the island’s most beautiful beach, the so-called “long beach” in Piscità, the danger of which has been ignored by public authorities for decades.

