by admin
SAMONE.

Three villages in the dark from 9.45 pm on Friday to 3 am on Saturday 2 December due to a very serious breakdown of the Enel cabin located between Banchette d’Ivrea and Samone, and therefore on the border with Salerano. A short circuit blew up the three current generators. Several bangs were heard in the area. Timely intervention by Enel which buffered the situation with the use of a generator. The most serious event took place in Banchette d’Ivrea in via Della Galluzia: here, at 21.49, the time of the breakdown, two people were blocked in the elevator of a building. And the Ivrea firefighters intervened to free them. No consequences for them, apart from the big scare. There was also a lack of light at the hospice in Salerano which, however, started its generators.

