Strong Confidence Opening a New Game|Letter from the Reporter: Xinjiang’s “starting tide” accelerates the construction of major projects ahead of schedule

In the past, migrant workers who went to Xinjiang after the new year or returned to work in Xinjiang usually came in March and April. This year, the reporter observed that since February, the north and south of the Tianshan Mountains have ushered in a “start-up wave” ahead of schedule.

“It took me several days to get the tickets.” Wei Wensheng from Zhoukou, Henan, and three fellow villagers arrived in Urumqi by train on February 17. He said that Xinjiang has good development prospects, and the demand for labor is high.

On February 17, at the construction site of the Urumqi Airport Reconstruction and Expansion Project, workers were constructing the interior of the new terminal building. (Photo provided by the interviewed unit)

At the site of the Urumqi Airport Reconstruction and Expansion Project where Wei Wensheng works, the construction scene is in full swing. Li Jiajia, the relevant person in charge of the China Construction Third Engineering Bureau, who undertook the construction task, told reporters that as of February 22, all project management personnel had arrived, and more than 500 workers were speeding up the internal construction of the new terminal building. This year’s post-holiday start time has been at least half a month earlier than the same period last year.

This is not an isolated case. In southern Xinjiang, since mid-February, key projects have resumed work one after another, from livelihood projects to industrial parks. Looking to the north, the vast land of northern Xinjiang is still covered with snow. Although the conditions for breaking ground are not met, the construction personnel deployed early and carried out various preliminary works.

On February 10, the 5 million ton capacity construction project of Fuman Oilfield, the largest ultra-deep oilfield in my country located in the hinterland of the Taklamakan Desert, started. (Photo provided by the interviewed unit)

At the construction site of the second line of the Jinghe-Alashankou extension project of the Lanzhou-Xinjiang Railway, large-scale temporary construction sites such as mixing stations and laying bases have been fully completed. Song Shiqiang, the relevant person in charge of the Urumqi Railway Construction Headquarters of China Railway Urumqi Bureau Group Co., Ltd., told reporters that in order to seize the construction period and start construction as soon as possible, the construction units have been actively organized to enter the site for the past few days. More than construction workers have been in place one after another.

The early emergence of a “work start tide” in the local area is the epitome of Xinjiang’s new year’s start to promote high-quality economic development. At the beginning of the new year, the 2023 Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region government work report stated that the main expected goals for Xinjiang’s economic and social development this year are: the regional GDP will increase by about 7%; the added value of industries above designated size will increase by about 9%.

Nijati Simayi, director of the Autonomous Region’s Department of Industry and Information Technology, said that at present, Xinjiang’s macro policies to promote high-quality development continue to continue, and it is accelerating the construction of major projects and implementing the “package” of policies and follow-up policies to stabilize the economy. Implement the “point-to-point” assistance and promotion mechanism, and solve problems such as project procedures, fund raising, and human resource protection.

On February 2, in the assembly workshop of China Railway Construction Heavy Industry Xinjiang Co., Ltd., technicians were assembling agricultural machinery components. (Photographed by Xinhua News Agency reporter Pan Ying)

The continuous release of policy dividends has provided strong momentum for the “start wave”. “After the start of construction on the seventh day of the first lunar month, the government actively connected with enterprises to help solve difficulties such as logistics and transportation.” Zhang Hairui, deputy general manager of China Railway Construction Heavy Industry Xinjiang Co., Ltd., said that as an agricultural machinery manufacturer, many parts had to be shipped from outside Xinjiang in the past. Over the past few years, the local government has increased efforts to extend and supplement the chain, and has continued to introduce upstream and downstream enterprises in the industrial chain. After the festival this year, the parts required by enterprises can be met locally, greatly reducing costs. “This year’s production and operation indicators have doubled compared to last year, the production plan is very full, and the company is full of confidence in reaching production capacity and increasing efficiency.”

At the same time, government-enterprise cooperation and group recruitment have seized the opportunity for the “start-up wave”. For example, in mid-February, Hami Municipal Enterprises organized a delegation to Gansu, Henan, Sichuan and other places with more than 6,000 jobs to recruit workers. The results were fruitful, which added confidence to the early resumption of work. More than 90% of the 57 designated enterprises in the Hami High-tech Industrial Development Zone have resumed work and production before the end of February, and the overall progress is about 10 days earlier than in previous years.

During the interview, the reporter clearly felt the spirit of “the beginning is a decisive battle, and the beginning is a sprint”. As some interviewed company leaders said, everyone clearly feels that a new round of development opportunities is ushering in, the strong wind of grasping the economy and development is blowing, and the atmosphere for achieving the expected goals for the whole year has started and a good start has been formed. (Reporter Pan Ying)