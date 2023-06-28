Strong criticism of Rafa Pérez for eccentric expenses with his stepdaughter

Several users of social networks criticized the Vallenato music singer Rafa Pérez for the eccentric expenses he has with her stepdaughter María Paz Villamil, who on Tuesday, June 27, turned 17 and celebrated them in style.

Milagros Villamil, Rafa’s wife and mother of the teenager, shared some photos of the birthday party. Immediately, several users on social networks launched strong comments towards the artist, who appeared in the published photos.

“I wish with that same waste of money Rafa would show and celebrate the other children’s birthdays. Those other children are poor and humble. Why is it that they loves keeping other people’s children And they don’t even remember their own?”, wrote one of the netizens.

Through his Instagram stories, the interpreter of ‘You will see if you believe me’, showed the place where ‘they made the desenguayabe’ of their stepdaughter’s party. “We continue to celebrate. We are here coming to Luxury House. What a high level and what a cabin show”: he expressed in the video. Artists such as ‘La Banda del 5’ performed at the party.

It is no secret to anyone that Rafa Pérez “La Evolución” has not maintained a good relationship with his ex-partner Denirys Maestre, who is the mother of his two children: Rafael Alejandro and Mauricio Andres.

In fact, in 2020, in the midst of the covid-19 pandemic, Maestre commented on a publication by the Vallenato interpreter in which he assured that the artist did not comply with the legal quota of feeding minors.

“This to hide the food quota and without permission from a judge, the same thing is happening to me. It is to be understood that the singers are not working, but they are advertising and money comes in. To me, for example, the school pension was not lowered, and in the supermarkets they do not give me discounts. I don’t understand, if they give them to the richest why they deny their children food”, he said at the time.

And I add: “I continue to have the same expenses for everything and the father of my children arbitrarily lowered their fees. May I solve my children’s problems. And when I’m not working, he doesn’t care what happens to the children. I don’t understand how they take their children’s livelihood and pretend to be excellent parents”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

