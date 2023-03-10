Home News Strong earthquake of magnitude 5.9 shook all of Colombia
News

Strong earthquake of magnitude 5.9 shook all of Colombia

by admin
Strong earthquake of magnitude 5.9 shook all of Colombia

A strong tremor of preliminary magnitude 5.9 shook Colombia in the early hours of this Friday.

According to the report delivered by the Colombian Geological Service, the earthquake occurred exactly at 4:18 in the morning.

For its part, the Information System for Disaster Risk Management of Antioquia, Dagran, confirmed that the depth of the tremor was 151 kilometers and that, so far, no emergency situations or damages have been reported in the department.

The earthquake had an epicenter 21 kilometers from Piedecuesta, Santander, exactly in the municipality of Los Santos.

On social networks, several users reported that they felt it in departments such as Antioquia, Santander, Norte de Santander, Boyacá, Cundinamarca and Bogotá, among others.

In addition, people from Panama and Venezuela reported that they also felt the strong tremor.

The Geological Service previously reported another tremor, also in Los Santos, Santander, at 2:24 a.m., with a magnitude of 3.3 on the Richter scale.

See also  School: here are the 10 rules to get back in attendance, no free tampons for no vax

You may also like

“Don’t care about the Nobel Prize for Literature”...

Rampage in Hamburg: Eight dead, including the perpetrator

Earthquake survivors flocked to that city… There is...

What will be the fiscal cost of the...

German weather service warns of ice

CAF / J4 Cup: ASKO spanked and pushed...

Atico Mining begins regional drilling campaign at El...

ROUNDUP: Biden and von der Leyen discuss subsidy...

The African Academy for Ecological Development, recipient of...

Supplier Schaeffler wants to sell Russian plant

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy