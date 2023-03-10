A strong tremor of preliminary magnitude 5.9 shook Colombia in the early hours of this Friday.

According to the report delivered by the Colombian Geological Service, the earthquake occurred exactly at 4:18 in the morning.

For its part, the Information System for Disaster Risk Management of Antioquia, Dagran, confirmed that the depth of the tremor was 151 kilometers and that, so far, no emergency situations or damages have been reported in the department.

The earthquake had an epicenter 21 kilometers from Piedecuesta, Santander, exactly in the municipality of Los Santos.

On social networks, several users reported that they felt it in departments such as Antioquia, Santander, Norte de Santander, Boyacá, Cundinamarca and Bogotá, among others.

In addition, people from Panama and Venezuela reported that they also felt the strong tremor.

The Geological Service previously reported another tremor, also in Los Santos, Santander, at 2:24 a.m., with a magnitude of 3.3 on the Richter scale.

