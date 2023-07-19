Strong earthquake shook Guatemala and other Central American countries

A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.5 in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of El Salvador it shook much of Central America.

Between Nicaragua and Guatemala, the strong earthquake was felt, causing the residents of some cities to run into the streets.

The United States Geological Survey reported that the earthquake had an epicenter 43 kilometers (27 miles) south of Intipuca, El Salvador.

It also recorded a depth of 70 kilometers.

The epicenter is outside the Gulf of Fonseca, whose coastline is shared by Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua.

In the capital of El Salvador, residents ran into the streets when everything started to shake.

Until the publication of this report, no damage or injuries had been reported.

When radio stations opened their phone lines to residents across the country, there were no immediate reports of casualties either.

In the nation’s Legislative Assembly, legislators left their posts to leave the building.

Lawmakers returned shortly after to resume session.

The Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources of The Savior reported that there was no tsunami threat.

In Nicaragua, the earthquake was felt strong in the capital and along the entire Pacific coast.

The Vice President and First Lady of Nicaragua, Rosario Murillo, said that at the moment there are no reports of victims in her country due to the strong earthquake.

