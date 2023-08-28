strong earthquake was felt in Cali and western Colombia

A strong earthquake was felt on the afternoon of this Sunday, August 27, in Cali and a large part of western Colombia.

The tremor was registered at 4:45 in the afternoon and, according to the Colombian Geological Service, it had a magnitude of 5.5, with an epicenter in El Cantón del San Pablo Managrú) in the department of Chocó, with a depth of 30 kilometers.

The strong movement was felt in Antioquia, Chocó, the coffee region and Valle del Cauca.

The earthquake caused panic, since it occurred ten days after the strong earth movements that had their epicenter in Calvario, Meta, on August 17, which were felt intensely in a large part of the national territory.

Do you know what to do in case of an earthquake?

Once an earthquake occurs, the first thing to do is seek protection:

If you are in an earthquake-resistant construction, stay near columns or in areas marked as safe, always away from glass or items that could fall.

If you are in an informal construction, try to leave immediately, during the exit, watch your surroundings to identify dangers during the evacuation.

Never use elevators to evacuate.

Do not go under the door frames, since it is not a safe place, the frame helps to dissipate the energy of the earthquake, so it can break and collapse.

If you are in a wheelchair, stand next to a pillar or safe place, brake the chair and protect your head with your arms.

Make sure that in your place of study and work, they have specific measures to support you in the evacuation.

If you are at home and only if possible, open the front and bedroom doors, as they could jam and lock you and your family in.

If you are lying down and cannot get to a safe place, stay on the side of the bed and protect your head with your arms or pillow.

If you are on the street, look around you and find a safe place.

Try to stay away from poles and wires.

Stay away from the facades as parts of it such as bricks or glass may fall, with caution go to the center of the street, be careful with vehicles, it is very possible that drivers do not feel the earthquake.

