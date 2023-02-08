People who try to enter Caño Cristales in this season that remains closed to ecotourism could have heavy fines.

This was announced by the Corporation for the Sustainable Development of the Macarena Special Management Area, Cormacarena, the entity in charge of managing the natural park after the impasse that occurred last weekend when more than fifty people tried to enter this ecotourism site without authorization.

Currently, Caño Cristales has been closed to ecotourism since December, due to the significant reduction in river levels, which affects the birth of the plant that gives this water source its colors and has made it famous worldwide.

The notice

Cormacarena warned in a statement that entering and affecting this protected area during its closure can cause sanctions of up to five thousand current minimum wages.

It also adds that offenders could face “restitution of species of wild fauna and flora, and community work, as part of the penalties that the authorities may impose on people who omit the restriction to protect what is considered the most important river.” beautiful in the world, and that was visited by ten thousand 400 tourists in 2022”.

The authorities call for tourists and inhabitants of the region to visit other tourist spaces that Macarena and the department of Meta have and that are open to visits.

He explained that the Laguna del Silencio and Raudal Angosturas I natural settings continue to provide ecotourism services in the municipality of La Macarena.

As you will remember, Caño Cristales is located in the Sierra de la Macarena National Natural Park sector, it is considered one of the natural wonders of Colombia and this closure seeks to protect this sector.

Photo: National Parks

