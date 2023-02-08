Home News Strong fines for those who visit Caño Cristales
News

Strong fines for those who visit Caño Cristales

by admin
Strong fines for those who visit Caño Cristales

People who try to enter Caño Cristales in this season that remains closed to ecotourism could have heavy fines.

This was announced by the Corporation for the Sustainable Development of the Macarena Special Management Area, Cormacarena, the entity in charge of managing the natural park after the impasse that occurred last weekend when more than fifty people tried to enter this ecotourism site without authorization.

Currently, Caño Cristales has been closed to ecotourism since December, due to the significant reduction in river levels, which affects the birth of the plant that gives this water source its colors and has made it famous worldwide.

The notice

Cormacarena warned in a statement that entering and affecting this protected area during its closure can cause sanctions of up to five thousand current minimum wages.

It also adds that offenders could face “restitution of species of wild fauna and flora, and community work, as part of the penalties that the authorities may impose on people who omit the restriction to protect what is considered the most important river.” beautiful in the world, and that was visited by ten thousand 400 tourists in 2022”.

The authorities call for tourists and inhabitants of the region to visit other tourist spaces that Macarena and the department of Meta have and that are open to visits.

He explained that the Laguna del Silencio and Raudal Angosturas I natural settings continue to provide ecotourism services in the municipality of La Macarena.

As you will remember, Caño Cristales is located in the Sierra de la Macarena National Natural Park sector, it is considered one of the natural wonders of Colombia and this closure seeks to protect this sector.

See also  Holidays in Canavese On 4 nights you book you pay only two

Photo: National Parks

Comments

You may also like

The Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council:...

Kaleidoscope

Prosecutor’s Office works to request the arrest of...

The world’s first domestically produced large aircraft C919...

Maleja Restrepo’s radical makeover

Citizens stock up on food due to alarm...

The construction of digital government makes people’s livelihood...

The Patriotic Union, “uncovered its ace” for the...

China and Australia Hold Ministerial Talks on Restoring...

The works of the SETP in Santa Marta...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy