A structural fire in a food business located in the El Centro neighborhood, street towards El Pital hill, San Ignacio, Chalatenango, was controlled by the El Salvador Fire Department.

The teams carried out work to stop the advance of the fire and avoid damage to the surrounding structures.

The authorities indicated that fortunately no injured persons were reported. The work was supported by a Civil Protection Operational Tactical Team.

Firefighters recommend that the population avoid burning garbage and bushes to avoid this type of accident.

