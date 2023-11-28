Strong increase in the number of complaints about failing inverters for solar panels

Grid operator Fluvius has already received 4,878 complaints about failed solar panels this year. That is already 1,887 or 63 percent more than in all of last year. The peak in June 2023 is particularly striking. That month, Fluvius received no fewer than 1,470 complaints, approximately four times more than in June 2022. This is evident from figures requested by CD&V faction leader Peter Van Rompuy.

The problem is not that new and the reason for the failure is known. At times of high injection by solar panels – when there is a lot of sun – the capacity of the grid may not be sufficient. This causes a voltage increase, which can lead to a (temporary) failure of the inverter. The solar panels can then no longer produce electricity and inject it into the grid.

The figures show that approximately 90 percent of complaints can be traced back to the electricity grid. “The grid has not (yet) been adapted everywhere to the energy transformation and the meaningful investments we are making today in solar panels or electric cars,” says CD&V MP Peter Van Rompuy. According to him, every complaint is therefore not just a technical problem. “It is also a call to action for a more robust and future-proof electricity grid. Fluvius provides 4 billion euros for this.”

According to Van Rompuy, there are several possible explanations for the increasing number of complaints. There is more (media) attention for the theme and a compensation scheme was also developed in 2022.

But the main reason lies in the ever-increasing number of installations. While 747,076 installations were registered in 2022, today there are 845,111. “When an additional installation is placed in a street that saturates the network, previously installed installations in the area may also experience inconvenience. For example, one additional installation can lead to multiple complaints,” says Van Rompuy.