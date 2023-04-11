

market report



Status: 04/11/2023 09:35 a.m

Investors on the German stock market remain in a buying mood: the high for the year is not far away, above that the mark of 16,000 points is tempting. So the DAX can now keep its chances on the upside.

Good indications from Wall Street, which traded again on Easter Monday, give the German stock market a tailwind. The DAX got off to a lively start in the shortened trading week. At the start of trading on XETRA, the German stock market index rose by 0.7 percent to 15,710 points.

Experts see upside potential for the DAX According to technical analysts, the further prospects for the DAX have brightened significantly with the rise to a 14-month high (15,737 points) in Holy Week. According to the experts at Helaba, the stock market barometer remains “technically at an advantage” when looking at the chart. The leading German index could next “start the significant resistance area at 15,800 points,” explains IG analyst Salah-Eddine Bouhmidi. If the DAX breaks this resistance, it could “attack the psychological mark of 16,000 points in April”. According to HSBC analyst Jörg Scherer, there is also the short-term option of continuing the upward movement towards the 16,000 mark. What the trading day brings today The data calendar is quite sparsely populated today. Euro zone retail sales for February are scheduled at 11am. On average, the analysts assume a decline of 3.5 percent compared to the same month last year. As part of the spring conference of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank, the IMF will present new detailed forecasts for the most important countries and regions of the world with its outlook on the global economy.

Interest rate fears weighed on Wall Street only briefly The indications from Wall Street are positive. The US stock exchanges closed slightly higher on Easter Monday, and investors were largely able to shake off the interest rate fears that arose at the beginning of trading as a result of the strong job market report. The Dow Jones index closed 0.3 percent higher at 33,586 points. The broader S&P 500 index gained 0.1 percent to 4109 points. The tech-heavy Nasdaq index ended trading little changed at 12,084.

Strong price gains in the Nikkei In Japan, prices rose in the morning because the new head of the Japanese central bank, Kazuo Ueda, promised in his inaugural speech that he would maintain the ultra-loose monetary policy for the time being. In Tokyo, the Nikkei index, which comprises 225 stocks, rose a good one percent to 27,950 points. The broader Topix index rose 0.8 percent to 1,991 points. The Shanghai stock exchange, on the other hand, was down 0.4 percent. The index of the most important companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen also lost 0.4 percent.

Bitcoin above $30,000 for the first time since June 2022 The cryptocurrencies can benefit from the friendly mood on the financial markets. Bitcoin, the largest digital currency by market value, climbed to a good 30,400 US dollars in early trading on the Bitstamp trading platform and thus cost more than 30,000 dollars for the first time since June last year. Since the interim low in autumn 2022, the price increase has now totaled more than 90 percent.

Oil prices on the rise Investors’ reduced risk aversion is also benefiting oil prices. A barrel (159 liters) of North Sea Brent for delivery in June last cost 84.75 US dollars. That was 57 cents more than the day before. The price of a barrel of American West Texas Intermediate (WTI) grade for delivery in May rose 61 cents to $80.35. Oil prices are continuing to recover from their March lows. They continue to benefit from the announced cut in production by the oil cartel OPEC+.

euros under 1.09 dollars The dollar is weakening across the board in early forex trading. At the same time, the European common currency is rising, one euro is currently trading at 1.0884 dollars. During Holy Week, the euro initially approached the $1.10 mark, but then fell back again. An ounce of gold in the morning costs 1999 dollars.

Audi starts regular operation for city fast chargers In the DAX, the focus is on the VW share. The subsidiary Audi is expanding its network of high-speed charging stations in Germany. With the opening of a station with four charging points in the Friedrichshain district of Berlin, the manufacturer from Ingolstadt started regular operations in Germany on Friday. Not only Audi vehicles can be charged at the stations, but all e-cars that have a corresponding quick charging socket (DC).

Adtran stock plummets In the MDAX, the share of the US telecom equipment supplier Adtran breaks into a double-digit percentage. In the first quarter, the mother of the German telecom equipment supplier Adva Optival, which is listed on the SDAX, clearly missed its own targets and expectations of the analysts, both in terms of sales and profit. Operationally, the group was even in the red, making a loss of up to around eight million dollars. The company did not give any reasons for the significant deviation.

Asked Hellofresh for analyst praise A sharp reversal in JPMorgan’s assessment of Hellofresh stock is pushing its price higher. The US investment bank increased the shares by two notches from “underweight” to “overweight”. Analyst Marcus Diebel wrote in a study that there is now hardly any impetus for share price losses. The focus of the food supplier on ready-to-eat dishes (RTE) is also promising. The valuation of the papers is also attractive.

Evotec after cyber attack: maintaining business The pharmaceutical drug researcher Evotec has announced an update after the cyber attack. Although the systems are currently not connected to the network, business continuity has been maintained at all global locations, the company announced yesterday. A forensic investigation into the scope and potential impact is being conducted with external IT and other experts.

Wacker Chemie does not rule out US investment As a reaction to the high energy prices in Germany, Wacker Chemie AG does not rule out relocating investment projects to the USA. An implementation of existing systems makes no sense, said CEO Christian Hartel of the newspaper “Augsburger Allgemeine”. “But when it comes to expansion and building additional capacity, the funding scheme in the US is significantly simpler today.”

Fixed Apple service glitches The iPhone manufacturer Apple claims to have fixed the disruptions in its online services such as Apple Music, Apple Music Radio, Apple News and iTunes Match. Apple said the problem was “solved”. The group did not give any reasons for the disruption. According to the online platform Downdetector, thousands of users had reported problems with streaming Apple Music and the App Store in the US.

China” class=”columns twelve liveblog–anchor”> US worried about Tesla deals in China The United States is taking a closer look at the business relations between electric car manufacturer Tesla and China. “Tesla seems totally dependent on the generosity of the US government in terms of tax breaks and access to the Chinese market,” said Mike Gallagher, Republican chairman of the House of Representatives’ special committee on the Chinese Communist Party. When asked by Reuters about a new Tesla battery factory in Shanghai, which CEO Elon Musk announced on Sunday, Gallagher said: “I’m concerned about it.”