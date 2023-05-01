Home » Strong reaction to Gergerlioğlu from the neighborhood – Current News
Strong reaction to Gergerlioğlu from the neighborhood

Strong reaction to Gergerlioğlu from the neighborhood

to choices Green Left Party will come under the roof HDP’s Kocaeli Deputy and candidate Ömer Faruk Gergerligioglu He wanted to visit the tradesmen in Kuruçeşme. Meanwhile, the locals who saw Gergerlioğlu and his companions reacted by saying that they would not allow them. The locals, who were harsh with the Green Left Party delegation, said, “Don’t listen to the terrorists. You can’t talk in this neighborhood. to the PKK Those who hold on, explain who is behind you. We will not leave this neighborhood to you. They took shelter behind the police they shot yesterday,” he shouted.

Reacting, the delegation took shelter in Kuruçeşme Police Station. While the group waited in front of the police station for a long time, reinforcements were also called to the scene.

