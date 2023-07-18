Strong Recovery: Hunan’s Cultural and Tourism Market Flourishes in the First Half of 2021

Hunan Province’s Cultural and Tourism Market Makes Strong Recovery in the First Half of the Year

Huasheng Online, July 18th (Reporter Mo Ting) The Hunan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism recently released the economic operation of the province’s cultural and tourism market from January to June. The report reveals that the cultural and tourism market in Hunan Province had a strong recovery in the first half of this year.

According to the data, the 416 tourist areas included in the monitoring received a total of 182 million tourists, showing a significant year-on-year increase of 116.86%. This surge in visitors resulted in operating income of 21.455 billion yuan, representing an impressive year-on-year increase of 135.01%.

Among the tourist areas, the 11 5A-level scenic spots were particularly popular, receiving a total of 46.1543 million tourists, which marked a staggering year-on-year increase of 211.79%.

The reception volume of accommodation units also experienced steady growth. The 557 accommodation companies included in the monitoring rented out a total of 9.2586 million rooms and received 12.6277 million person-times from January to June. The room occupancy rate of these accommodation units reached 73.32%. Notably, 19 five-star hotels rented out a total of 808,600 guest rooms, achieving an average occupancy rate of 63.94%.

Cultural venues in the province thrived during the first half of the year as well. The 188 museums, libraries, and cultural centers included in the monitoring benefitted 48.9493 million person-times with their cultural services. In addition, 98 performance venues and performance groups organized a total of 8,888 performances, attracting 8.0787 million audiences and generating a substantial total operating income of 253 million yuan, representing a significant year-on-year increase.

The Hunan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism also focused on monitoring the reception of tourists by travel agencies. The data revealed that the 108 travel agencies included in the monitoring received 1.4913 million domestic tourists from January to June, showing an impressive year-on-year increase of 664.09%.

The strong recovery of the cultural and tourism market in Hunan Province during the first half of this year can be attributed to various factors, including the relaxation of travel restrictions, effective marketing campaigns, and the appeal of the province’s tourist attractions and cultural venues. With the continuous efforts of the provincial government and industry stakeholders, Hunan Province’s cultural and tourism sector is expected to maintain its positive growth momentum in the coming months.

