Strong restrictions for the Unión Magdalena-Junior classic in Valledupar

He Armando Maestre Pavajeau Stadium, Valledupar, will receive this Saturday, August 5, the match between Union Magdalena and Junior of Barranquillaby date 4 of Colombian professional soccer.

Read also: Here you can buy the tickets for the Junior game in Valledupar

The doors of the stadium will open at 1:00 pm so that fans and lovers of Colombian football can enjoy the classic from the Caribbean region.

In the last few hours, the recommendations that the fans should take into account before entering the stadium.

According to the statement, the entry of umbrellas, firearms and sharps, food and all kinds of bottles, bags and backpacks, and belts with buckles is prohibited.

RESTRICTIONS

-Prohibited the entry of umbrellas.

-Prohibited the entry of firearms and sharps.

-It is not allowed the entrance of the public to the gramado.

-Prohibited the entry of food and all kinds of bottles.

-Prohibited the entry of bags and backpacks.

-Prohibited the entry of belts with buckles.

–The entry of gunpowder is prohibited.

-Prohibited the entry of shirts, flags and rags, only for the visiting fans (Junior).

–The entry of musical instruments is prohibited. only for visiting fans (Junior).

TICKET OFFICE

The tickets have a value of $50,000 for the Western grandstand and $35,000 for the Eastern one. These can be purchased at the box office of the Armando Maestre Pavajeau stadiumlocated at 18A #20-15, Guatapurí neighborhood, o through the Taqui web page.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

