This Thursday the dollar presented a strong rise that puts it very close to $5,000 again, since the Representative Market Rate closed at 4,966 pesoswhich means an increase of $88 against the TRM that was in effect for today $4.878.

According to the Colombian Stock Exchange, the currency opened operations at $4,910, a price that also marked the minimum and during the day it reached a value of $4,996.

The dollar had not been so close to the $5,000 barrier since January 6, when the TRM stood at $4,989, while the last time it exceeded that limit was on November 18, with $5,022.

Colombia is one of the countries where the North American currency strengthens the most. According to several analysts, this volatile behavior of the currency could continue in the first months of the year due to international aspects. Similarly, the announcements by the Government regarding its new reforms and their fiscal impact could also influence the behavior of the currency.

It should be remembered that this Wednesday The Minister of Finance, José Antonio Ocampo, reiterated his commitment to fiscal consolidation, and warned that “all the reforms under way, such as the agrarian reform, the health reform, the labor reform and the pension system will have to be consistent with the fiscal rule, which is a rule that must be followed”.