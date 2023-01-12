PUG. Gas leak in via San Giorgio, today Wednesday 11 January, in Carlino. Since the late afternoon, the firefighters of the Cervignano del Friuli detachment have been monitoring the situation, after receiving reports from some citizens that a strong smell was smelling from outside a building, located along the access road to Piazza San Rocco. of gas.

From the checks carried out also with the technicians of the gas distribution company, it was not possible to find the source of the leak. At a late hour, the search for the leak continued. Mayor Loris Bazzo was also on site. Francesca Arctic