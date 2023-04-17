Strong storm warned the start of the rainy season

In what could be the first storm of the rainy season in the country, heavy rainfall accompanied by hail was recorded in and around San Salvador, taking Salvadorans by surprise on Sunday night, the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources reported. (MARN).

As is customary, MARN warned of a medium probability of low-volume landslides on the highway to El Boquerón, the Los Chorros highway, and the highway to Puerto La Libertad.

Several points in the Metropolitan Area registered flooding, such as around the Salvador del Mundo square, between the Juan Pablo II avenue and the Mexico roundabout.

Likewise, Environment reported moderate to heavy rains on the Cerrón Grande Reservoir, Dulce Nombre de María, Concepción Quezaltepeque, Chalatenango, north of San Salvador and the department of Cuscatlán, as well as rains and showers on the El Bálsamo mountain range and south of Ahuachapán.

The strong storm caused fallen trees and falling branches, as well as flooding and various interruptions to the power line service on the Comalapa highway, La Ceiba, Libertad neighborhood, Antiguo Cuscatán, Escalón and Bernal Avenue.

The Aguilares Health Unit was reported flooded by heavy rains and the roof of the Milenium Plaza building collapsed due to the water load.