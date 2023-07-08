Strong storm with hail causes severe damage in Zaragoza, Spain – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

Impacts: 1

Heavy rains have caused extensive damage in the province of Zaragoza, Spain. In the town of Paniza, the vineyards have taken the worst part and the farmers assure that 100% of the harvest has been lost because the large stones have damaged the fruit. The strong downpour of water has discharged up to 54.2 liters per square meter in some parts of the city and has flooded one of the beltways and other roads, leaving many people trapped in their vehicles.

As for the bus service, there are still conditions on lines that circulate through streets such as Tulipán, Rioja and the interior passage of Parque Goya, Bombarda, Valle de Broto, La Coruña street and Fray Julian Garcés, according to sources from the City Council.

The traffic lights have broken in some area, such as Avenida Ciudad de Soria or Caminos del Norte. In these cases, and in others, the Local Police is regulating at the crossings.

In addition, a dozen people have had to be rescued after being trapped in their vehicles, due to the strong storm of water and hail, which has forced the intervention of firefighters and diving teams.

For this, the firefighters have had to use different techniques, from ropes to vertical rescues from the autoladder. An all-terrain truck used in forest fires has also been used to reach points where people were trapped.

