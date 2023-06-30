Home » Strong tremor was felt in several regions of the country
by admin
An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on the Richter scale shook central Colombia on Thursday night, also causing Bogotá to tremble, the Colombian Geological Service (SGC) reported.

The earthquake occurred at 8:52 p.m. local time (1.52 GMT), with its epicenter in the municipality of San Juan de Arama, in the department of Meta, added the SGC in a bulletin.

The depth of the earthquake was superficial, less than 30 kilometers, but its effects have been felt in several areas of the center of the country, including Bogotá, where it has shaken buildings, but without reporting damage or victims yet.

The Colombian capital has been feeling tremors of a similar magnitude in recent months. At the end of May there was a tremor measuring 5.7 and on March 10, when a telluric movement measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale occurred at 4:18 local time (9:18 GMT) at a depth of 151 kilometers and had as epicenter the region of Los Santos.

Also in May, Colombia already experienced an earthquake measuring 6.6 on the Richter scale in the border region with Panama, with its epicenter at a point in the Caribbean Sea, 41 kilometers from the municipality of Acandí, in the department of Antioquia (northwest).

