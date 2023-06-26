Strong triathlon show with almost 500 athletes

The Wels starlim City Triathlon with the swim course down the river Traun, the cycling and running route right through the city center and the finish line at Welios has its very special appeal. That’s why the number of participants is increasing every year and this year, with 491 athletes, almost surpassed the 500 mark.

“In any case, we already have a goal for next year, where we want to exceed the number of 500 participants,” says organization manager Thomas Alt from the 1st Welser swimming club, who was supported by 267 helpers at the weekend.

Important world ranking points

At the Elite European Cup on Saturday, the Austrian Jan Bader was only just beaten by the German Simon Henseleit in the final meters. Third place went to Briton Hugo Milner. Local hero Thomas Windischbauer from “starlim racing team wels” was in the top field for a long time and was able to collect further important world ranking points in the extremely tight and internationally high-class race with rank 21. In the women’s category, Ekaterina Shabalina (Kazakhstan) won ahead of Jule Behrens (Germany) and Kristelle Congi (France).

But the performance of the participants in the business and fun races was also impressive. Many highly motivated individual athletes and company teams – including from Starlim, Humer Immobilien and Oberbank – dared to jump into the Traun.

Whether top athletes or amateur athletes, the large audience cheered on the participants at the start from the newly built floating dock in the Traun and along the bike and running routes and enjoyed the good atmosphere, which not only along the route but throughout the Triathlon-FestiWels- area – such as the children’s supporting program – was noticeable.

open race

On Sunday there were further highlights on the program at the Junior European Cup and the Open Race. Patrick Leitner from the USC Tri Team Traun made it into the top 10 in the well-attended Junior European Cup with 6th place. Last year’s winner Tabea Huys also achieved a coveted top 10 place with 7th place.

Andreas Silberbauer from RC Grieskirchen won the open race with a time of 54:17.

ePaper

Read e-paper now!

Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally!

to the epaper

author

Michaela Krenn-Aichinger

Local editor Wels

Michaela Krenn-Aichinger

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info Click on the icon to open your “my topics” page. You have saved from 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info Click on the icon to remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

