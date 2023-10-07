Strong wind disrupts the ferry connection with Vorms

Ormsö’s main customers are forest trucks, but they take up a lot of space on the ship, so there are few places for passenger cars. Fo Ormsö stayed at the pier in the morning due to the storm. Photo by Urmas Lauri

Due to the strong wind, the Kihnu Waterway canceled this morning’s departures between the mainland and Vormsi.

The departure of Ormsö from Sviby at 9:05 and 10:15 was missed. Later departures will be specified by the shipping company on Saturday at 16:05

