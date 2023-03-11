Home News Strong wind hampered extinguishing work in a room fire
News

by admin
Shortly before eleven o’clock, the emergency services were called to a room fire in Linz’s Cremeristrasse. At that time, the fire brigade was still busy with the security work after the storm damage on the roof of the Landestheater.

When they arrived on Cremeristraße, the residents were instructed by the emergency services, and the tenant of the affected apartment was standing in front of the house. He was treated by the professional fire brigade. At the same time, the firefighting began using respiratory protection, and the staircase and adjacent apartments were checked by another respiratory protection team. Some of the residents were in front of the building or were able to stay in their apartments with the apartment doors and windows closed. All apartments were checked for fire gases.

Parallel to the fire in the room, large parts of the Linz professional fire brigade were deployed at the Landestheater in the promenade
Image: professional fire brigade Linz

The smoke extraction was a challenge due to the strong wind, so that the fire smoke was not pushed into the stairwell, according to the emergency services.



