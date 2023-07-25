Strong winds in Cauca affect the electricity service – news

Brigades prioritize the damage caused by this meteorological phenomenon, due to the fall of trees on the electrical network.

The strong winds that are registered in Popayán and other towns in Cauca during these summer days cause interruptions in the electric power service, in the central and southern areas of the department of Cauca, due to the fall of trees on the electrical networks, according to the Western Energy Company (CEO).

He added that the greatest affectations occur in the municipality of El Tambo, in the lands dedicated to planting monocultures, such as pine and eucalyptus.

Likewise, this meteorological phenomenon has caused great damage in other municipalities, such as Timbío, Piendamó and Puracé, with service interruptions to more than 14,233 customers.

ZoneCircuitSubstationAffected UsersRural Center Tambo Tambo 4963 Center La Laguna Tambo 3017 Center Huisitó Munchique 1136 Center Pandiguando Munchique 1941 Center Santa Elena Piendamó 1591 Center Coconuco Puracé 1585

The brigades give priority to the damage that most affects customers. Meanwhile, CEO says he appreciates the understanding of these types of events caused by nature and reiterates that he has arranged all his brigades to restore service, in the shortest possible time, in the municipalities affected by the interruption of service, due to strong winds.

