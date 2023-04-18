Strong winter season cuts off Sozoranga – breaking latest news

The heavy rains that plague the province of Loja leave various sectors of the Sozoranga canton cut off from communication. There are drawbacks on highways that connect the city and rural locations. They ask the authorities for support.

During yesterday’s day, the series of landslides on the main road, Sozoranga-Macará and Sozoranga-Cariamanga, prevented free vehicular traffic.

The mayor of the canton, Romeo Francisco Moreno, in dialogue with Diario Crónica, indicated that the torrential rain, which occurred on Sunday, April 16, flooded several sectors and roadways. “Even cars were trapped, we have not had a response from the provincial authorities.”

Harm

The same situation occurred in the road connection to the Nueva Fátima and Tacamoros parishes. Yesterday they carried out work to open roads with machinery from the municipality of that canton.

The agricultural sector is also limited for the commercialization of products that they cultivate.

There is even damage to some crops. Drinking water service was interrupted. “The conduction system that provides the vital liquid suffered damage,” said the authority.

Worry

There is concern among the inhabitants of rural localities and those who provide the public transport service of vans, because free movement is hindered.

Marlon José Hidalgo, a merchant, indicated that it is impossible to go from Bocaranga to Cariamanga, due to the poor condition of the road. “The Insana sector is extremely dangerous: the presence of landslides is frequent.” (YO)

Given

Educational centers also suffered damage, including the Dolores Celi school.

The passage to Nueva Fátima is closed.