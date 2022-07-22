The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting to earnestly study and implement the spirit of the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and important congratulatory letter

Junction News On July 22, the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting to earnestly study and implement the important speech of General Secretary Xi Jinping during his inspection in Xinjiang and the important congratulatory letter to the Global Conference on Important Agricultural Cultural Heritage and the World Youth Development Forum, and study and deploy our province. Implement measures and counterpart assistance to Xinjiang. The meeting studied the “Jiangsu Province Implementing the Second Round of the Central Ecological Environmental Protection Inspection Report Rectification Plan”. Provincial Party Secretary Wu Zhenglong presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

The meeting pointed out that it is necessary to conscientiously study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech during his inspection in Xinjiang, deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, fully, accurately and comprehensively implement the new development concept, speed up the service and build a new development pattern, and efficiently coordinate epidemic prevention and control. and economic and social development, coordinating development and security, carefully implementing the major requirements of “preventing the epidemic, stabilizing the economy, and developing security”, and strive to maintain a stable and healthy economic environment, a social environment that Political Environment.

The meeting emphasized that counterpart assistance to Xinjiang is an honorable task entrusted to Jiangsu by the Party Central Committee and an obligatory political responsibility of Jiangsu. All departments at all levels in the province must bear in mind the “two big picture”, keep in mind the “bigger of the country”, fully implement the Party’s Xinjiang governance strategy for the new era determined by the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, and closely focus on Xinjiang’s social stability and long-term stability. This general goal is based on economic development and improvement of people’s livelihood, and aims to unite people’s hearts, adhere to the combination of “blood transfusion” and “hematopoiesis”, counterpart support and two-way cooperation, promising government and effective market, and take stronger and more practical measures. Do a good job in assisting Xinjiang, and make greater contributions to the construction of a beautiful Xinjiang that is united, harmonious, prosperous, civilized and progressive, living and working in peace and contentment, and with a good ecology. We must focus on ensuring and improving people’s livelihood, continue to implement a number of projects in education, medical care, infrastructure, public services and other fields, and do a good job in a number of practical things. It is necessary to increase intellectual assistance to Xinjiang and improve the ability and quality of local cadres and talents. It is necessary to further promote industrial cooperation, work together to improve the stability and competitiveness of the industrial chain and supply chain, and strengthen the connection between the production and sales of agricultural products, so as to enrich the “pocket” of the local people and meet the needs of the people in Jiangsu for high-quality life. It is necessary to strengthen clean energy cooperation and do a solid job of carbon peaking and carbon neutrality. It is necessary to join hands to build the “Belt and Road”, and jointly build the new Asia-Europe land-sea transport corridor connecting Lianyungang-Khorgos into a benchmark and demonstration project of the “Belt and Road” cooperation initiative, so as to better serve and integrate into the new development pattern. We must focus on promoting unity and cohesion, strengthen educational and cultural cooperation, strengthen exchanges between the people of the two places, especially young people, and forge a strong sense of community of the Chinese nation. It is necessary to improve the mechanism of counterpart assistance to Xinjiang, and focus on improving the comprehensive benefits of counterpart assistance to Xinjiang.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to conscientiously study and implement the spirit of the important congratulatory letter sent by General Secretary Xi Jinping to the Global Conference on Important Agricultural Cultural Heritage, put the protection, inheritance and utilization of agricultural cultural heritage in a more prominent position, and further strengthen the cultural heritage of the land of fish and rice in the new era. Tell the story of Jiangsu well, and tell the story of the land of fish and rice in Jiangsu. It is necessary to earnestly study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important thoughts on youth work and the spirit of the important congratulatory letter to the World Youth Development Forum, adhere to the principle of the party governing youth, educate and guide the majority of young people to unswervingly listen to the party’s words and follow the party, and in the realization of the Chinese nation On the new journey of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese dream, the best performance of Jiangsu youths has been achieved.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to conscientiously study and implement Xi Jinping’s ecological civilization thought, further strengthen the promotion of ecological civilization construction, and do a good job in the ideological and political conscious action of the central ecological and environmental protection supervision and rectification work. Green, low-carbon and high-quality development, speed up the construction of a beautiful Jiangsu, better undertake new missions and write new chapters. It is necessary to adhere to the problem orientation, compress and consolidate the responsibilities, clarify the timetable, roadmap, and mission statement, strictly implement the leadership responsibility of the party committee and the government, the supervision responsibility of the ecological and environmental protection department, the direct responsibility of the industry competent department, and the main responsibility of the production and operation units, and check item by item. , Accept and sell accounts one by one, do a good job in the “second half” article of the central ecological and environmental protection inspector strictly and earnestly, and cooperate with the National People’s Congress law enforcement inspection found problems, the Yangtze River Economic Belt national warning film disclosure problems, provincial and municipal self-examination problems and public feedback The rectification and rectification of prominent problems shall be promoted in an integrated manner, and formalism and bureaucracy shall be strictly avoided, and measures such as discipline inspection, supervision and supervision, natural resource asset departure audit, evaluation of the effectiveness of pollution prevention and control, and evaluation of high-quality development shall be fully utilized to ensure that the results of rectification can stand up to history, Practice and people test. It is necessary to take rectification as an opportunity to highlight both the symptoms and root causes, improve the long-term mechanism, and continuously improve the modernization level of the governance system and governance capacity in the field of ecological environment.

The meeting also studied other matters.

Xinhua Daily, Junction reporter Huang Wei