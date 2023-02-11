China Weather News from today (February 11) to the 14th, a new wave of strong cold air will affect our country. Most of the central and eastern regions will have a 4-8°C drop in temperature, and the local area will be above 10°C. Jiangnan and other places will be warm and cold The contrast is large. At the same time as the temperature drops, large-scale rain and snow will also unfold. There will be snowfall in the eastern part of Northwest China and North China, and the rain will continue in the south.

Strong cold air hits Jiangnan and other places, and there is a big contrast between cold and warm before and after

During the intermittent period of cold air influence, the temperature in most parts of the country was higher than normal in the same period yesterday, especially in the Northeast, Northwest, and South China, where the highest temperature was 4-8°C higher.

However, the cold air is still active at this time. Starting today, a strong cold air will affect our country again. It is estimated that from the 11th to the 14th, affected by the strong cold air, most of the central and eastern regions will have a temperature of 4-8 ℃ The temperature will drop, and the local area will be above 10°C, and the areas in the south of the Yangtze River and the north will be accompanied by northerly winds of magnitude 4 to 6.

Today, the temperature reduction will be carried out first in the northwest region, and the temperature in northern Xinjiang, western Inner Mongolia, and western Gansu will drop by 6-14 °C. Starting tomorrow, the temperature drop will spread to most parts of the north, and the temperature drop in many places can reach 4-12°C. In cities such as Xining, the maximum temperature today is 7°C and will drop to -4°C the day after tomorrow.

From the 13th to the 15th, the temperature in Jianghuai, Jiangnan, and South China will gradually become lower than that of the same period in previous years. The cumulative temperature drop in parts of Zhejiang, Fujian, Guizhou, Guangxi, and Yunnan can exceed 10°C, and the local drop is 15°C. Around ℃, the contrast between the front and rear is relatively large. For example, the highest temperature in Hangzhou on the 12th was 22°C, and the highest temperature dropped sharply to 9°C on the 13th.

Large-scale rain and snow in the central and eastern regions hit the south again on the 14th to welcome the sun

At the same time as the stronger cold air arrives, the warm and humid air flow strengthens northward again, and the meeting of the two brings large-scale precipitation to the central and eastern regions. It is expected that from the 11th to the 13th, there will be light to moderate snow or sleet in the central and eastern parts of Northwest China, North China, and northern Huanghuai. There were moderate rains in southern Huanghuai, Jianghan, Jianghuai, Jiangnan, northern South China, and eastern Guizhou, and heavy rains and local heavy rains in parts of central and northern Jiangnan.

Specifically, the Central Meteorological Observatory predicts that today, Xinjiang along the Tianshan Mountains and the southern part of the Southern Xinjiang Basin, Inner Mongolia Hetao and the south-central region, central and southern Heilongjiang, eastern Jilin, northern and eastern Tibet, central Qinghai, eastern Northwest China, central and western North China There are light to moderate snow or sleet in some areas of other places, including local heavy snow (5-9 mm) in southeastern Heilongjiang, eastern Tibet, central Shanxi and other places; Anhui, northern Jiangxi, northern Zhejiang, southeastern Tibet and other places There will be moderate to heavy rain in some areas.

Tomorrow, there will be light to moderate snow or sleet in parts of northeastern Xinjiang and southern Xinjiang Basin, the Hetao region of Inner Mongolia, northern and eastern Tibet, most of Qinghai, eastern Northwest China, northern China, and eastern Huanghuai. Local heavy snow or blizzard (10-12 mm) in southeastern Qinghai, southern Gansu, and eastern Tibet; Jiangsu, eastern and southern Anhui, Shanghai, southeastern Hubei, northern Hunan, northern Jiangxi, northern Zhejiang, and southeastern Tibet There will be moderate to heavy rain in parts of other places.

The day after tomorrow, there will be light to moderate snow or sleet in parts of eastern Tibet, eastern Qinghai, eastern Northwest China, western Huanghuai, and western Jianghan, and local heavy snow (5-9 mm); eastern southwest, western Jianghuai There were light to moderate rains in parts of the south, Jianghan, Jiangnan, and South China.

Because this cold air is stronger, it will replace the warm and humid air and “control” the south. The continuous cloudy and rainy weather in the south since February will start to press the pause button on the 14th. Except for some areas in the southwest where there is still cloudy and rainy weather, most of the rest are expected to see the long-lost sunshine.

