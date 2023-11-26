Home » Stronger cold air will affect most areas north of the Yangtze River and there will be strong winds in my country’s offshore waters – China News Service
Stronger cold air will affect most areas north of the Yangtze River and there will be strong winds in my country's offshore waters

A strong cold air will affect most areas north of the Yangtze River from November 26th to 28th, causing temperatures to drop significantly and bringing strong winds and precipitation to many regions in China.

According to the Central Meteorological Observatory, from the 26th to the 28th, temperatures will generally drop by 4 to 6 degrees Celsius in most areas north of the Yangtze River, with some areas in central and eastern Inner Mongolia and southeastern Northeast China experiencing an even greater temperature drop of 8 to 12 degrees Celsius. Additionally, northerly winds of magnitude 4 to 6, with gusts of magnitude 8 to 9, are expected in some areas of northwest China, Inner Mongolia, and North China. Moderate to heavy snowfall is expected in northeastern Liaoning, central and eastern Jilin, and eastern Heilongjiang during this period.

The strong winds are expected to reach magnitude 5 to 6 with gusts of magnitude 7 to 8 in central and western Inner Mongolia, northern and eastern Qinghai, western Gansu, northern Ningxia, northern Shaanxi, and northern Shanxi from 08:00 on November 26 to 08:00 on November 27. From 08:00 on November 27 to 08:00 on November 28, there will be strong winds in southern Tibet, central and southeastern Inner Mongolia, northern Shaanxi, most of Shanxi, northern Hebei, and the coast of Taiwan Island.

The strong winds and cold air are also expected to bring moderate to heavy snow and local heavy snowfall in southwestern and northwestern Tibet and central and southern Qinghai from the 27th to the 28th.

Due to the influence of cold air and strong winds, blowing sand or dust in some areas, as well as improved atmospheric diffusion conditions in Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei and surrounding areas, are expected.

In the coming days, light snow, sleet, and light rain are forecast for various regions across the country, with strong winds expected to persist in some areas.

The Central Meteorological Observatory has issued a blue warning for strong winds and advises residents in the affected areas to take necessary precautions.

