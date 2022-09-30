UDINE. An 80-year-old man suffered a heart attack on the afternoon of Friday 30 September while, around 5 pm, he was in a bar in the area adjacent to piazzale Osoppo.

Once the request for help was launched from those present in the public exercise, the health teams sent by the Sores (Regional Health Emergency Operational Structure of the Fvg), an ambulance and a self-doctor who gave the first care to the man, managing to revive him.

The elderly man was then transported to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine, where he was received in serious condition.