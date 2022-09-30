Home News Struck by a heart attack at the bar, reanimated by ambulance and self-medicate
News

Struck by a heart attack at the bar, reanimated by ambulance and self-medicate

by admin
Struck by a heart attack at the bar, reanimated by ambulance and self-medicate

UDINE. An 80-year-old man suffered a heart attack on the afternoon of Friday 30 September while, around 5 pm, he was in a bar in the area adjacent to piazzale Osoppo.

Once the request for help was launched from those present in the public exercise, the health teams sent by the Sores (Regional Health Emergency Operational Structure of the Fvg), an ambulance and a self-doctor who gave the first care to the man, managing to revive him.

The elderly man was then transported to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine, where he was received in serious condition.

See also  What changes did Zhengzhou have in response to the heavy rains again? |Zhengzhou City|Strong Rain|Flood Prevention_Sina News

You may also like

Anti-smog ordinance in Belluno: stop to Euro 5...

Bad weather, storm of water between Palermo and...

L’inverno alle porte – Pierre Haski

It may not be so easy for Andy...

Rula Jebreal attacks Giorgia Meloni’s father, the center-right...

A total of 9 cases of local positive...

Treviso, the policemen beat up: a twenty-four year...

Bad weather in Sicily, a scheduled bus overturns...

From today temperatures on the rise: in the...

Cortina, everything on the bobsleigh run: the history,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy