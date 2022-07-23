Francesco Scarabel was 63 years old, the illness yesterday under the eyes of his wife. He trained the Pulcini of San Michele Salsa

VITTORIO VENETO. An illness in the mountains cost the life of Francesco Scarabel, 63, the historic football coach San Michele Salsa. The tragedy took place yesterday around 11 in the Mulaz area of ​​Belluno, under the eyes of his wife Marina and his friends. Francesco was on the path that leads from Passo Valles to Mulaz.

A spectacular excursion, between the Dolomites of Veneto and Trentino, on the blades of San Martino, in the territory of Falcade. It was in that stretch that she began to feel severe tiredness and pain. He sat down to recover, but then he collapsed.

The excursion companions immediately raised the alarm, even attempting heart massage, until the medical team arrived. The rescuers disembarked together with the helicopter rescue technician from the Suem di Pieve di Cadore helicopter. The doctors continued the resuscitation maneuvers, but unfortunately the intervention was useless and the doctor had to ascertain the death of Scarabel.

The body was recovered and transported to Pian della Sussistenza, where the carabinieri and the hearse and a team from the Val Biois Alpine Rescue awaited. In the late afternoon the body was transported to the Vittorio Veneto morgue.

«He left very early yesterday morning with his wife», the still shaken family members say, «at 8 the walk began. It was a normal outing, as they did every week. He was meticulous in always studying the path and his health was fine, he had no problem ». The news of the tragic end immediately returned to the city, where Scarabel was well known.

He lived in an apartment on Via Monte Cristallo, in the district of San Giacomo di Veglia. Retired since January, he had done the ice cream Pighin rep. His great passion has always been football. A mourning that has affected the football clubs of the entire area.

Scarabel was a footballer with San Giacomo in his youth, then a coach in Orsago and Vittorio Veneto. Under shock the management and the whole San Michele Salsa sports club, where he currently coached the Pulcini team.

Sergio Faraon, general manager of football San Michele Salsa has no words: “Just Thursday morning Francesco was in the Fenderl area for a football demonstration with the kids from the summer camps, you can imagine how we feel.” Francesco Scarabel had also been for seven years, starting from 2000, the coach of the first team that played between the second and third categories. Since he retired, he had resumed coaching the Pulcini team. “

He came two or three times a week », Faraon concludes,« he was an exceptional person, affable, always with a smile. He was fine, I know he used to walk every week ». Francesco Scarabel leaves in pain, in addition to his wife, his son Daniele, who plays football in Liapiave, and his daughter Lucia.