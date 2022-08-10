Home News Struck down by an illness, he died at the age of 70 in Ovaro
OVARO. He fell ill on the street and collapsed to the ground. A 70-year-old man was rescued by health workers for a sudden illness, around 4 pm, in Ovaro.

Still to be clarified what happened. The 118 health workers arrived in time with an ambulance and also the 118 helicopter from Cortina.

The doctors could do nothing: his condition was too serious, the man died.

News being updated

