“Structural reforms are needed, without an ideological component”

STRUCTURAL REFORMS punctual requirements the country requires, but without that ideological component that has guaranteed them failure during their course through the Congress of the republic, affirmed the senator and co-president of the U party, Juan Felipe Lemos.

In conversation with EL NUEVO SIGLO, he pointed out that President Gustavo Petro must learn from his mistakes and present concerted proposals with the various sectors.

THE NEW CENTURY: What are the main challenges in the match?

JUAN FELIPE LEMOS: First, to maintain unity and balance on the bench, which Dilian Francisca Toro achieved wisely, seriously and with great responsibility when she was in charge of the Single Directorate.

This collegiate leadership has a main component and that is that it will be temporary for these 6 or 7 months, until the party’s general assembly is brought forward and a new authority is elected.

The challenge is for the party to do well in the territorial elections on October 29. One of the reasons why it was determined that six members would form part of that collegiate leadership, was precisely that we had the possibility, capacity and time for each of us to accompany the candidates for mayor in the different regions of the country, to councils, to the assemblies and governments that today are aspiring and flying the flags of the party of the U.

ENS: What other topics do you have in the pipeline?

JFL: Additionally, to promote the bills that the party presented and that are taking place in the Congress of the Republic, some very important ones such as the one that has to do with the right to freedom of food, the protection of children and adolescents .

In addition to that, maintaining that line of independence that we have been drawing for some months, not with the purpose of putting sticks in the wheel of the Government, because I am of the opinion that, if the Government is doing well, the country is doing well. .

Mandate

ENS: Does the Petro government approve or split in its first year in office?

JFL: I respectfully believe that President Petro has to learn the lessons of that first legislature. He is the president of all Colombians and he is no longer in the campaign. He is already the ruler of the country and in that sense he has the obligation and responsibility not only to govern for those who elected him, but for the country in general. In that order of ideas, he must be willing to dialogue and concertation.

We are all aware that the country requires urgent structural reforms, in some specific issues, to improve the living conditions of Colombians. However, these reforms cannot be provided exclusively with an ideological component or charge, which was what happened in the previous legislature.

The recommendation that we make from the party to President Petro is that those reforms that are required must be carried out, they must be agreed not only with the political parties, but with all the social and economic sectors of the country.

ENS: What do you consider to be the country’s main problem today and where is the government failing to deal with it?

JFL: The country has many serious problems. Corruption is a cancer that is killing it. Drug trafficking or micro-trafficking and the proliferation of groups outside the law that are managing all these illegal businesses and the lack of action by the public force and the State, is another problem.

The Government must be more incisive and must act with greater determination to guarantee the security of all Colombians.

Although it is true that achieving peace is a higher purpose and those dialogues must be advanced, this concerted search to solve the problem of violence in the country, one cannot fail, much less be tolerant of crime.

Reforms

ENS: What adjustments does the U party propose for the pension reform?

JFL: Public opinion must be reminded that it was Senator Norma Hurtado, a member of our party, who acted as speaker coordinator in the Seventh Committee of the Senate and she led that pension reform.

The changes that the party requested were incorporated and for this reason, of the three reforms that were taking place in Congress, the pension was the only one that could be approved without problem.

ENS: And as for health?

JFL: Let’s continue analyzing the text. The party made several considerations and Dr. Dilian Francisca played an important role. However, not all the considerations raised were taken into account by the Government and we believe that there is still a very large ideological component.

But additionally, it cannot be a reform that is agreed only with the Congress of the Republic, it is also necessary to consider the opinions of all sectors to make a reform that allows building on what has been built and that does not intend to end a system that takes more than 30 years.

bets

ENS: What are the main bets of the U for regional and local elections?

JFL: To continue being a main political electoral force in the territories of Colombia. The U is a party that has ancestry in several regions of the country. The goal is to maintain that political presence. Today there are candidates in the more than 1,000 mayors that Colombia has.

There are lists of assemblies in almost the entire national territory, there are seven candidates for governors endorsed by the party and we hope that this political participation of the U will continue in the West, on the Atlantic Coast, in some interior departments such as Caldas and Antioquia.

ENS: Are there security and public order guarantees for the electoral campaign?

JFL: There are regions that are co-opted by groups outside the law, where they have an impact on territorial elections, where the National Government will have to pay special attention and basically it is in those municipalities that are on the periphery of the country where the State does not have much presence.

