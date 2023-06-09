Structure and flexibility for ITSM teams

The modern world of work is more complex than ever, and without functional, powerful, flexible IT, the wheels in any company quickly come to a standstill. Modern IT teams are aware of their great importance for the overall organization. And that’s why they strive to effectively support the company’s business processes by offering their services and tasks in the form of standardized, largely automated end-to-end services. The keyword is: IT service management, or ITSM for short.

When transforming towards ITSM, teams can draw on a few supporting approaches and concepts. In this context, the ITIL framework has established itself as a de facto standard that helps to establish ITSM according to a systematic approach.

The acronym ITIL stands for the globally recognized industry standard Information Technology Infrastructure Library – and that’s how the framework wants to be understood: as a library from which teams can take knowledge, tools and practices that offer them the best possible support in their individual contexts.

Seven principles as the basis for successful IT service management

ITIL thus provides a comprehensive set of tools and practical approaches that are intended to support effective and efficient IT service management. But modern ITSM is not simply an alternative approach to process and task management by an IT team. Rather, the transformation requires a fundamental change in ways of thinking and working.

For this reason, ITIL first places seven general principles in the foreground, because ITSM is more than the mere adaptation of certain processes. While processes and methods are constantly changing and constantly being adapted, the principles form the foundation of the concept:

value orientation

Start where you are

Iterative development with feedback

Promote collaboration and transparency

Holistic thinking and working

Simplicity and practicality

Optimization and Automation

Best practices instead of comprehensively defined processes

In the current version 4, the ITIL framework focuses on the entire value chain. And since the publication of this current iteration, the framework is no longer understood as a compilation of accurately and extensively defined process templates, but as a relatively open collection of different practices.

ITIL now names a total of 34 best practices, which can be roughly divided into general management practices, service management practices and technical management practices. In contrast to earlier ITIL versions, these are not rigid processes, but rather a company’s approaches and abilities to successfully manage services, technologies and more extensive topics.

ITIL is thus more open and flexible than ever before and recognizes that the adaptation of practices is always also a question of the specific context in which a team operates.

What is a service in terms of ITIL?

So far so good. But what actually is a service in the sense of ITIL? After all, that is what IT service management is all about: the development, provision and constant optimization of standardized services that are as automated as possible by the IT teams.

ITIL is clear on this issue: It’s about creating customer value. A service is a way of delivering value to customers. The service supports and promotes the achievement of the desired customer goals and relieves the customer of certain risks and costs. And for this, ITIL provides the ITSM teams with the tools that suit their specific value chains.

ITIL provides structure – and requires powerful software

ITIL provides ITSM teams with a structure to achieve a better alignment of IT goals with the business goals of the organization and to map and optimize the complete lifecycle of their services. ITIL moves with the times and has adapted to the changed working methods of modern IT teams. The plus in flexibility and openness now also makes ITIL accessible to teams that previously shied away from the strong process orientation.

But in order to use the potential of ITIL for IT service management, teams naturally need a powerful and feature-rich software solution, namely a platform that digitally maps as many ITIL practices as possible – from the ticket-based helpdesk with individual workflows to service level agreements and a systematic Service request management through to an extensive automation library.

Atlassian’s Jira Service Management is officially certified as PinkVERIFY Certified ITIL 4 Toolset and thus fulfills all the functional requirements for professional ITSM in accordance with the ITIL framework.

