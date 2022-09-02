Students watch the live broadcast carefully

At 8 p.m. on September 1, all the students of Zhengzhou No. 9 Middle School watched the “First Lesson of School Start” in their class in 2022. This “First Lesson” is a large-scale public welfare program jointly sponsored by the Central Propaganda Department, the Ministry of Education, and the Central Radio and Television Station. In the three chapters, all the students watched the live broadcast and synchronous learning. This vivid and touching education class deeply moved the teachers and students of No. 9 Middle School.

The close combination of these small classes and the big social classes has made the students of Zhengzhou No. 9 Middle School deeply feel that learning must have a broad vision of the times and a sense of the overall situation. In this class, from the Olympic champion who worked hard in the Winter Olympics, to the academician who took root in the land for 50 years only to cultivate golden seeds; Three generations of foresters, to the Qinghai-Tibet scientific research team that bravely climbed to the top of the world and explored the geographical and climate changes of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau; from the first batch of carrier-based aircraft hero pilots to those who never forget their mission and took over the baton from the older generation of astronauts The chief designer of China‘s manned spaceflight project…all students were shocked.

During the viewing process, the students realized that they are the key generation to achieve national rejuvenation, the key link in the new century’s journey, and the hope for the future of the country and the nation. The spirit of struggle takes root and sprouts at this time, and the gene of cultural self-confidence grows subtly in the hearts of the students. Just like the theme of this class, the students understand that this is an era of strugglers, and struggle to achieve their dreams. This class continues the history, carries the present, and faces the future. It enables students to establish a grand view of history and guides students to better understand and identify with Chinese civilization.

Sections of vivid, profound and gripping stories inspire students to work hard in the new era and new journey. Zhengzhou Jiuzhong students will continue to strive forward, strive to achieve the all-round development of moral, intellectual, physical, aesthetic and labor, and grow into newcomers of the era who are responsible for national rejuvenation.

