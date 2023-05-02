Stryker EPS Beat Expectations by $0.13, Revenue Beats Forecast By Investing.com

© Reuters. Stryker’s EPS beat expectations by $0.13, revenue beats forecasts



Investing.com – Stryker (NYSE: SYK) reported first-quarter earnings per share of $2.14, $0.13 above analyst estimates of $2.01. Revenue for the quarter was $4.8B versus consensus estimates of $4.56B.

Guidance

Stryker expects full year 2023 earnings per share of $10.05-$10.25 versus the consensus of $10.06.

Shares of Stryker closed at $299.89, up 7.51% over the past 3 months and up 26.55% over the past 12 months.

Stryker has received 3 positive earnings per share reviews and 12 negative EPS reviews in the past 90 days. See previous price reactions to Stryker’s earnings here.

According to InvestingPro, Stryker’s financial health score is “performing good.”

