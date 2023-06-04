Stubble fire spread to the surrounding wooded area in Adana – Current News

Adana’Unidentified people burned stubble in the harvested wheat field in Osmangazi District of Sarıçam district of Turkey and left the scene. Fire After a while, it splashed into the surrounding trees. Thereupon, the citizens informed the firefighters about the situation.

Crews extinguished the fire

Crews at the scene extinguished the fire. Crews quickly prevented and brought the fire under control.

Cooling process started

The teams continue to work on cooling both in the field and in the wooded area.

Click for Other Current News