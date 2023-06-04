Home » Stubble fire spread to the surrounding wooded area in Adana – Current News
News

Stubble fire spread to the surrounding wooded area in Adana – Current News

by admin
Stubble fire spread to the surrounding wooded area in Adana – Current News

Adana’Unidentified people burned stubble in the harvested wheat field in Osmangazi District of Sarıçam district of Turkey and left the scene. Fire After a while, it splashed into the surrounding trees. Thereupon, the citizens informed the firefighters about the situation.

Crews extinguished the fire

Crews at the scene extinguished the fire. Crews quickly prevented and brought the fire under control.

Cooling process started

The teams continue to work on cooling both in the field and in the wooded area.

Click for Other Current News

See also  Feng Tao, a security policeman in Beijing Shougang Park: He is the closest to the big jumping platform, but he doesn't care to watch any competitions - Qianlong.com.cn

You may also like

Beware of “Mediterranean diseases”: How to protect your...

“It didn’t turn out as we thought but...

Murdered a community leader in Cauca

Haiti: Our country is bleeding to death –...

Taking on new cultural missions and writing a...

Lahore: The bodies of two young brothers were...

Transmilenio must pay millionaire compensation to Recaudo Bogotá

Learning fundamental analysis: Analysis & company presentation –...

Have old devices and metals picked up: Scrap...

Fertilizer for cucumbers is made from honey

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy