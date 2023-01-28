Well, like many Colombians, I think where this government of “living tasty” wants to take us. Gradually, we see ministers running errands that the prince confirms, waiting for reactions.

When the reactions are presented, those ministers look like an “old shoe” and the prince, slyly, says things like “I’d rather resign than…”. Pure populism and, dare I say it, it uses a way of distracting us so that we don’t get scared.

The truth is that his minister Irene Vélez returned and played in Davos, Switzerland, with false information, according to some congressmen, a deputy minister of his who was dismissed for telling her that he did not agree with that report that the minister was carrying under her arm, deputy minister whose signature was forged on that document, and the technical chief of the ministry of mines, whose signature was also forged and his resignation was demanded for daring to tell Mrs. Irene that he did not agree with that report because he had Completely false technical data, especially the one mentioned by Mr. Petro: “that Colombia had oil and gas until 2042” when the truth is that we would only be supplied for six or seven years.

That is wanting to impoverish the country and doing a favor to Venezuela, where despite being of the same ideology as the government here, they have not dared to say that they will also stop exploring fossil fuels. They are not stupid enough to end the gold mine that it means to them.

Carolina Corcho, from Health, who also loves fake news, a doctor, psychiatrist and political scientist, born in Medellín, wants to put an end to the EPS, which, in truth, are health intermediaries and, therefore, must be subjected to a reform without harming users as claimed by the aforementioned minister, who, among other things, was declared non-existent in June 2015 from the position of Director of Social Participation of the health sector, precisely, in the administration of Gustavo Petro as Mayor of Bogotá.

The truth is that this Mrs. Corcho intends to get medical coverage to go back more than 30 years, to the point that the president of the Senate, Roy Barreras is extremely concerned because he says he does not know the content of the project and, Alejandro Gaviria, current Minister of Education , claimed her mistakes at various times, accusing her of “having as a principle, lightness in her ideas.” Therefore, this health reform can traumatize us more.

And not to mention the labor, managed by the mintrabajo, Gloria Esneda Ramírez, former president of Fecode and leftist of raca mandaca, in which they intend to bore the business community. Let’s add the messes of the political and pension reform and, worse, the justice reform. Good God!

