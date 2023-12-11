Stuck semi-trailer truck free again in Solingen – News

The truck also caused the S1 S-Bahn line to be closed at times during the night. The driver had probably relied on his navigation system and ended up getting stuck in a small farm in Solingen.

Driver ignored weight restrictions

He had previously ignored several weight restrictions with his 40-ton truck and drove the semi-trailer on small roads. According to police, the driver damaged a parked car. He then drove over a bridge over the tracks of the S1 S-Bahn line. The bridge was not approved for a weight of 40 tons, but only 12 tons. The S-Bahn route was initially closed. After a structural engineer examined the bridge, it was reopened almost two hours later.

Structural engineer should check the house again

The journey finally ended when the semi-trailer truck became stuck between a historic barn and a more than 600-year-old half-timbered house in the “Keusenhof” farm in the Ohligs district and got stuck.

This is what the scene looked like from above

The Solingen fire department responded with a large contingent. According to the fire department, the historic buildings are significantly damaged but are not in danger of collapsing. There is mainly damage to the extension to the house – especially to the interior walls. A structural engineer will check it in the coming days.

