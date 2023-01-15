Studebaker John, Saturday, October 17, 2022 – Zaal De Korenbloem, Zingem

John Grimaldi is a groover. And what kind! He is the son of an Italian plumber who grew up among gangsters in northwestern Chicago called ‘The Patch’. He was born there on November 5, 1952 and at the age of seven secretly started messing around with his father’s large chromatic harp.

John Grimaldi aka Studebaker John, rips musically through corners, while pulling the maximum in fifth gear in a matter of seconds. His main influences are a one-armed harmonica player (John Wrencher) and a guitarist with six fingers on one hand (Hound Dog Taylor). One of his records was once rejected by the late Bob Koester, label owner of Delmark Records, because it sounded less bluesy and more ‘Old School Rockin’. Not that Bob’s wife Susan wore the pants with the label, but for once she was right. She asked Bob to take Studebaker John on board. A wise decision by an equally wise woman. And we should know, because we have known Mrs. Koester personally for some time.

It all started for John Grimaldi on Windy City’s Maxwell St., the after-hours hang bang for many blues legends, from Hound Dog Taylor to Taildragger. John named his band The Hawks in the 1970s, after the brilliant automobile Studebaker Hawk and Chicago blues artist JB Hutto & The Hawks. In 1978 he recorded his first long player ‘Straight No Chaser’, released on Retread Records. The start of something beautiful…

His band The Hawks had now stayed behind over the large puddle and John is escorted by The European Bluesbuddies for this European tour hatch. The rhythm section around guitarist Tim Ielegems, drummer Koen Van Petegem and bassist Chris Forget. Studebaker John is an alchemist. He turns grit into gold. Hallucinogens and a lot of swampy tunes embrace the songs. ‘Sell My Soul To The Devil’ suddenly becomes a dexterous fat boogie, just like ‘Dirty Lie’ and the rocker ‘Ride, Ride, Ride’ invited some considerate soldering from Tim. The party continued with the Chicago slide guitar inspired ‘Fine Cadillac’, one of John’s trademark songs and it sounded as reliable as the wind from Lake Michigan. To close a first set with the finely strung ‘She’s Alright’.

After a short break, John blasted with ‘When You’re Mule Won’t Ride’ and ‘Son Of The Seventh Son’ was actually the first slow blues on the set list from the long player ‘St. John’s Maxwell Street Kings’ from 2010. Only to quickly diverge with that signature Bo Diddley beat from ‘She’s A Rocker’ and the boogie blues thing called ‘Freightrain’. All on board! With a very honest simplicity and projecting the energy that is the essence of rock ‘n’ roll, ‘Howlin’ In The Moonlight’ also blasts through the woofer. To finally send us into a cold night with ‘I’m A Houserocker’. And they knew that in Zingem.

Studebaker John may have played with the cream of the Chicago blues, but he was never a purist. Old school, rockin’ that boogie…Hell yeah!

Text and Pictures: Philip Verhaege Thanks to BluesNight 2020