Home » Student (13) preventively suspended after beating up 13-year-old on playground (Lendelede)
News

Student (13) preventively suspended after beating up 13-year-old on playground (Lendelede)

by admin

Lendelede –

A 13-year-old student from the Prizma Middle School in Lendelede has been preventively suspended after yet another incident on the playground. On Wednesday he kicked a 13-year-old fellow student. “We did what we had to do and immediately suspended the young man preventively,” says director Rik Duchi. “Next week we will see if he can stay here longer.”

It was the victim’s parents who posted a video on Facebook on Thursday evening showing how the aggressor beat and kicked their son. He received a punch and a kick to the head. The victim suffered injuries, including a ruptured eardrum, according to the parents. The boy has been at home since Wednesday to recover. The parents filed a complaint with the police.

Apparently it wasn’t the first time the perpetrator had caused trouble at school. “There have already been some incidents with this student, who has only been at our school since November,” says director Rik Duchi. “But what happened on the playground on Wednesday is unacceptable. Next week we will meet with the class council and discuss what to do with the young man. In all likelihood he will be permanently banned.”

See also  Taiwan Presidential Election 2024: Why did Kuomintang Vice Chairman Xia Liyan visit the mainland again one month before the election - BBC News Chinese

You may also like

Telangana Roundup: December 15, State Governor Tamalsai Sundar...

Several deaths reported in the United States and...

Six years ago Alex disappeared without a trace,...

Bonus of one thousand pesos for taxi drivers...

Follow the General Secretary to see China｜The light...

A Manet for Villa Medici – Rome

Al Jazeera journalist killed in Israeli bombing of...

IRS instructions on tax refunds in the United...

February 25, 2024: elections for mayor and councilors...

12/15[Hot Searches in the United States]The West understands...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy