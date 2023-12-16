Student (13) preventively suspended after beating up 13-year-old on playground (Lendelede)

Lendelede –

A 13-year-old student from the Prizma Middle School in Lendelede has been preventively suspended after yet another incident on the playground. On Wednesday he kicked a 13-year-old fellow student. “We did what we had to do and immediately suspended the young man preventively,” says director Rik Duchi. “Next week we will see if he can stay here longer.”

It was the victim’s parents who posted a video on Facebook on Thursday evening showing how the aggressor beat and kicked their son. He received a punch and a kick to the head. The victim suffered injuries, including a ruptured eardrum, according to the parents. The boy has been at home since Wednesday to recover. The parents filed a complaint with the police.

Apparently it wasn’t the first time the perpetrator had caused trouble at school. “There have already been some incidents with this student, who has only been at our school since November,” says director Rik Duchi. “But what happened on the playground on Wednesday is unacceptable. Next week we will meet with the class council and discuss what to do with the young man. In all likelihood he will be permanently banned.”

Share this: Facebook

X

