STUDENT ASSAULT AGAINST ANOTHER STUDENT AT COL. SAN ROQUE GONZÁLEZ DE SANTACRUZ « cde News

COLONEL OVIEDO (FATEIC REALITY) Is this why minors go to school? A video is circulating on social networks where a teenager is seen threatening and assaulting another minor inside the bathroom of the Col San Roque González de Santacruz, according to the source they were also smoking some illegal drug, we don’t know what but nothing is justified with that either. What is happening to the youth, to the families, to the educational institution?

When will the MEC get its act together to create enough policies for this to stop!? It is not checking backpacks, it is checking the mind, the spirit of these minors, what happens at home? On the street? Etc, Etc, Etc that we have already published so much in this medium.

