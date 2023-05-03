Student kills nine people in school in Serbia – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults

Impacts: 1

Eight students and a security guard are the ones who died in an elementary school in the center of Belgrade, the Serbian capital, since the 14-year-old student, a seventh grader, entered shooting without cause.

The teenager fired several times with his father’s gun, according to the police, who reported the discovery of a backpack with a weapon and bottles with flammable liquid inside.

In addition to the deceased, several injuries are also reported. The person responsible was arrested and according to his classmates, he had attended a birthday party the day before, where he had behaved with apparent normality. “He got very good grades in everything, so we called him a nerd,” said one student.

The authorities mentioned that the injured are already being treated and the police are working to investigate the facts and circumstances in relation to what happened.